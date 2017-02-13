Lady narrates how her grandmother who was pronounced dead came back to life

"While I was at church today I got really devastating news. My great grandmother on my father's side died this morning. She was believed to be between 105 to 115 years old. She had a long life, and although every moment of it may not have been the greatest, she never gave up hope. Hope in God, her family, and all that they could achieve. Ma ma, I love you so much and may your spirit rest in perfect peace.
#KOlaKronicles #AskAboutMe#melaninpopping #RIP #myheart#iwillalwaysloveyou #HappySunday Few minutes later, she gave an update saying her grandmother started coughing while they were preparing her body for burial.
She wrote;
OMg guys, I don't know if this was a miracle or what, but as they were preparing my great grandmother for her burial today, she started coughing and woke up. Like I kid you not. She was pronoumced dead this morning around 8 or 9am, and now right before her burial this evening she pulled a Jesus on us, lol. This woman has always been a fighter and although she is well over 100 years old, she is still not ready to go and meet the good Lord. God thank you for granting us more time with her. Thank you all for your kind words. I'll let her know. #KOlaKronicles#AskAboutMe #melaninpopping#neverlettinggo #tooyoungtodie#HappySunday #Godisgood
