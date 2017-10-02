Kylie war! Kylie Jenner loses trade mark battle for the name 'Kylie' to Kylie Minogue

Jenner initially filed a US trademark application for the name 'Kylie' in 2014 but Minogue responded with an opposition letter to Jenner's request in 2016.
Unfortunately for Jenner, a judge decided this year to dismiss her application to trademark the name.
Insiders have revealed that Kylie, who is so used to getting her way, is really unhappy with the judge's decision and she intends to appeal. She wants nothing more than to own Kylie.com
“She is not going to stop fighting Minogue until she gets the exclusive rights to the name ‘Kylie," The insider told RadarOnline.Jenner believes she is more successful and more of a star than Minogue and needs the name so that she can build an empire, but Minogue is the only thing standing in her way. She intends to keep fighting until she gets the exclusive right to the name.
