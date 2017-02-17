Kunle Afolayan's 100-year old grandmum has died!

Filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan has just lost his maternal grandmother. He announced the news a few hours ago on Instagram writing,
'My mother called me this morning and was crying, before I ask what happened, she wailed and said Maami ti ku. Then I said to her "Maami, sebi mama ti dagba, then she goes " sebi iya mi si ni" then I said ok but she's old so e ma ke mo.
My grandmother should be about 100 years,the exact date of birth was not documented though but since my mother is 74year then her mother should be close to 100 if not more than. Ki oloun fi orun ke mama. Omo ati omo omo omo lo gbeyin won. Plenty cows very welcome. Orun're mama'.
