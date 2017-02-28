 Kourtney Kardashian sparks outrage among fans as she shares photo of her child with a lip ring | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Kourtney Kardashian sparks outrage among fans as she shares photo of her child with a lip ring

She shared the photo and captioned it "Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that's a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian". However, the gag is, it isn't real. She wanted to get a reaction and she got it.
Posted by at 2/28/2017 11:55:00 am

4 comments:

OSINANL said...

Good for them...

28 February 2017 at 12:05
BONARIO NNAGS said...

They can do anything for attention, nothing about them surprises me.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

28 February 2017 at 12:08
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

I thought as much. The girl is too small for her mum to subject her to that.


Long live LIB

28 February 2017 at 12:18
Iphie Abraham said...

Ok o







Lib addict#ju passing#

28 February 2017 at 12:48

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts