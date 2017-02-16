Kissing her was nice - Mr 2kay opens up on relationship with Gifty of Big Brother Naija

The gist has been flying around for a while and a few days ago, Mr 2kay was on the Midday show with Toolz on Beat Fm where he spoke about their relationship.
'Yes I know her, she was in my video and she's my very good friend' he said. Toolz further probed if they ever dated and Mr 2kay responded saying, 'eeerrrm, we are friends, very good friends. I'm not the boyfriend, I'm a friend that's just a boy but I kissed her in my video and it was nice'.So far in the house, Gifty has reputation of kiss almost every guy in the house, guess it's not a big deal. Watch the video below....
na only light skin gals dem dey select for naija matter? our mumu sha. largest black nation in africa that is ashamed of her own skin colour. smh
gifty will win. she is a coquette. she kisses, sets men's heart aflame for her and subtly leaves. don't let me use the word dump. she has this ognabje /emere seductive luring spirit and look that can render a man powerless to her whims. I love her though. shes the only game player there. saying she does not know banky was to create awareness for her self. a controversial one. shes been trendy on controversy since she got into biggie's house. big brother naija is a pop culture controversy game. you have to keep it real, or fake it real but you must make it interesting all time.why did you think she being up for eviction two consecutive times? if there is anyone I want out before that is bisola but TTT cupid arrow has silence her lousy, jump upandan syndrome. theres a way lust or love makes a woman go weak. I still don't know what bally is doing. the butty kid. he has a nice voice, the physique but he hibernates all time.
I pray gifty does not go the Beverly osu way. got popular on biggie but did not win and if she does, then we have another Beverly. I love Beverly osu. the real chick
above all, I love Efe, TTT and that muscular guy with square face, thick lips and the best real living and comportment. that guy is fucking real men!!!! I don't know his name he was with gifty and two other girls yesternight when gift was craving to cut the hair of that housemate with scissor and she was allowed. she cut the hair, gave a sigh of contentment and relieve. who does that? An ogbanje/Emere. they want something, crave for it, seduce for it and most often they get it. I love her stunts.
