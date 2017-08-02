 King of Comedy! Basketmouth Covers OnoBello.com ‘Special Men’s Issue’ | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

King of Comedy! Basketmouth Covers OnoBello.com ‘Special Men’s Issue’

Our first issue for 2017 has Nigeria’s biggest comedy export- Basketmouth. Not only is Basketmouth a megastar in Nigeria, he is the new face of African comedy, which is why expectations are sky-high for the ‘Basketmouth Live’ show holding on Valentine’s day in London. Will he live up to the hype and fill SSE Arena, Wembley where the likes of Beyonce, J-Zay and Lady Gaga have performed? Will his slick, intelligent, blissfully funny jokes captivate Londoners?
OnoBello.com has all the exclusive details and more in our ‘Special Men’s Issue’.
Stay tuned for our exclusive interview and fashion editorial coming out soon...
Cover& Shoot Credits

Photography: StyleSquad for Studio 24 (Instagram: @stylesquadng) | (Instagram: @studio24nigeria)
Make Up: Zaron (Instagram: @zaroncosmetics)
Creative Direction & Styling: OnoBello.com Team
Nnenne George said...

8 February 2017 at 07:21
Anonymous said...

8 February 2017 at 07:48
Anonymous said...

8 February 2017 at 07:49
Anonymous said...

8 February 2017 at 07:56
Vivian Reginalds said...

8 February 2017 at 07:59

