King of Comedy! Basketmouth Covers OnoBello.com ‘Special Men’s Issue’

Our first issue for 2017 has Nigeria’s biggest comedy export- Basketmouth. Not only is Basketmouth a megastar in Nigeria, he is the new face of African comedy, which is why expectations are sky-high for the ‘Basketmouth Live’ show holding on Valentine’s day in London. Will he live up to the hype and fill SSE Arena, Wembley where the likes of Beyonce, J-Zay and Lady Gaga have performed? Will his slick, intelligent, blissfully funny jokes captivate Londoners?
Stay tuned for our exclusive interview and fashion editorial coming out soon...
Cover& Shoot Credits
Photography: StyleSquad for Studio 24 (Instagram: @stylesquadng) | (Instagram: @studio24nigeria)Make Up: Zaron (Instagram: @zaroncosmetics)
Creative Direction & Styling: OnoBello.com Team
5 comments:
