Monday, 20 February 2017

Kim Kardashian visits cosmetic surgeon and gets her stretched marks removed

It is said that you can't eat your cake and have it and one of the prices you have to pay for your little bundle of joy is a body marked with stretch marks and flabs, but Kim Kardashian is proving that theory wrong and letting us know that she can damn well have cute babies and a perfect body.

The mother of two visited her plastic surgeon, Dr Simone Ourian, yesterday to have her stretch marks removed and have her skin restored to its initial glory.

After she was done, she immediately took to her Snapchat to share the news. Speaking to her followers, Kim used a bunny filter which altered her voice but did not succeed in hidding the excitement she felt at having her body back. She said;
"OK so I just left Dr. Ourian's office and we worked on stretch marks today and I feel so excited that I finally did it. "I've been so scared to do it thinking it hurts so badly, and it didn't hurt that badly. So I'm so grateful, and I'm so excited. I love you Dr. Ourian."
 She did not reveal which part of her body was worked on. Watch the video below.
