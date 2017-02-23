Kim Kardashian shares throwback video of her late father gifting her a car at her sweet 16 birthday party

She shared the video yesterday in celebration of what would have been her father's 73rd birthday.
Robert Kardashian snr, an American attorney who was O.J. Simpson's defense attorney, died 14 years ago of esophageal cancer at the age of 59.
He did not live to see his family's reality show. In the video shared by Kim, Robert had his daughter blindfolded before taking her out to show her her birthday gift. In addition to the car, the doting father also left her an uplifting birthday message. He said;
"Happy birthday! You're the best. You are gorgeous. You deserve this automobile, and it better be cleaned every week!"See the video and photos below.
3 comments:
PART OF THE MONIES MADE FROM O.J SIMPSONS TRIAL....
Mama Kris is really a pretty woman. They really missed their dad. Well there is money and good life period.
