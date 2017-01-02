Kim Kardashian has testified in court over the Paris robbery case

Kim arrived the NYC court with her two kids, without Kanye West and she was in a room with judge and attorneys in the Paris robbery case identifying the men who broke into her Paris apartment last October.
17 people were arrested in the sweep, but Kim would only be able to Identify the 2 men who broke into her apartment and held her hostage during the robbery.
