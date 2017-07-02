Kim K shares images of niece Penelope Disick on her Snapchat

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Okkk
How is this news?
Hahahaha! Good one, more again?
Seriously
GOOD TO SEE AUNTY LINDA 👩PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Linda's niece... dee
Na play Nah b4 Keybord warrior will start saying trash..
Post a Comment
7 comments:
Okkk
How is this news?
Hahahaha! Good one, more again?
Seriously
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Linda's niece... dee
Na play Nah b4 Keybord warrior will start saying trash..
Post a Comment