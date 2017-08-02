 Kim and Kanye get an early start to Valentine's day with date night | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Kim and Kanye get an early start to Valentine's day with date night

Power couple, Kim and Kanye, seem to be gradually easing into the Valentine mood. The pair were seen out last night at an Italian eatery after stopping off at the celebrity hot spot Epione. Afterward, they stopped by at Baskin-Robbins where Kanye can be seen munching on an ice cream cone.


The love birds were plagued with rumors of a troubled marriage earlier in the year, following Kanye's breakdown, but they seem to have resolved their differences and are back to being the romantic couple we all love to keep up with.

See more photos below.









4 comments:

Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

seen

8 February 2017 at 14:35
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

seen

8 February 2017 at 14:35
OSINANL said...

I LOVE THIS POWER COUPLE

8 February 2017 at 14:51
junia said...

There wasn't any trouble in the first place so they didn't resolve any differences. Love them both

8 February 2017 at 15:12

