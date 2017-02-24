Kidnappers of German archaeologist and his associate demand N60 million ransom for both men

Prof. Peter Breunig, 65, and his associate who is in his twenties, Johannes Buringer, were abducted at an excavation site in Jenjela village, Kagarko L.G.A, Kaduna, by 5 gunmen, while two Nigerians were killed during the attack.
The gunmen have now contacted colleagues of the professor, asking that N30 million be paid for each man, totaling the amount to N60 million. They were however warned not to get the authorities involved.
A source at Jenjela village, name withheld, said the abductors called the line of the camp supervisor at about 11:00 am to make their demands.
