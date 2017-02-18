Kenyan school ordered to re-admit student who was suspended for drawing 'demonic' art

'He has drawings which are suggestive that he is owing allegiance to some faith'.According to Tuko News, he was also accused of trying to introduce other students to a cult after he drew a scorpion on someone else's shirt.
Speaking to The Standard, Nakuru County Director for Education, Isaac Asebe demanded that the school takes back Ian Mwaura Njenga.
'I have talked with the school and they will be re-admitting the boy to school on Monday. The school further suggested that the boy will be given guidance and counselling sessions.'
