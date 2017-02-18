 Kenyan school ordered to re-admit student who was suspended for drawing 'demonic' art | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 18 February 2017

Kenyan school ordered to re-admit student who was suspended for drawing 'demonic' art

Bahati Boys High School in Nakuru county, Kenya has been ordered to re-admit a student expelled over a drawing he made that was  described 'demonic.' Ian Mwaura Njenga, a form four student was expelled on Monday, February 13, 2017. His expulsion letter signed by Principal Patrick Ombok read:

'He has drawings which are suggestive that he is owing allegiance to some faith'.
According to Tuko News, he was also accused of trying to introduce other students to a cult after he drew a scorpion on someone else's shirt.

Speaking to The Standard, Nakuru County Director for Education, Isaac Asebe demanded that the school takes back Ian Mwaura Njenga.
'I have talked with the school and they will be re-admitting the boy to school on Monday. The school further suggested that the boy will be given guidance and counselling sessions.'
