Kenyan model who claimed she was assaulted by her Nigerian baby daddy admits she used to slap him during arguments (Video)

“Hey everyone. My account was hacked by Bola Gold. He took my phones and is using my WhatsApp to talk to people.The allegations were so serious that Bola was arrested and locked up and he had to beg for his release. And when it happened, he packed up his things and went back to Nigeria never to be heard of again.
I don’t have a phone right now. He beat me last night at B-Club and has been harassing my family and I. If you have me on WhatsApp, block the number. This man is a psycho.” She posted on Instagram. See the previous report here: here
That story was water under the bridge up until recently when Francene sat down for an interview. She spoke about the issue for the first time and in an interesting twist events admitted that she was actually the one initiating the violence.
She spoke of how they would go out, end up drunk and in the process of it all get into an argument. Sometimes these arguments would really escalate and she would end up slapping Bola who would in turn retaliate.
And on whether they still talk, apparently yes since they have a child together. She also spoke of how she started dating some Kenyan guy after the incident and how it didn’t work out. Apparently Kenyan men don’t make the best men for a number of reasons which you can find in this video below:
Watch the video below...
1 comment:
