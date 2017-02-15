Kenyan man who met his bae on Facebook proposes to her on one of the country's tallest buildings

A Nairobi man who met his bae on Facebook took to one of the tallest buildings in the city to propose to his girlfriend Monday, February 14, 2017, being Valentine's day. The man identified as Mwasigwe Mwendwa desired to create an unforgettable proposal to his girlfriend Elizabeth Mwangi and the best way to make it a romantic memorable moment was to choose the rooftop of Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC).
In the city's view being serenaded by a band singing love ballads, Mwendwa went on his kneels to ask his girlfriend for her in marriage, An emotional Mwangi said yes as she burst into tears.
However, Mwangi was initially told they were going to a show and not knowing it was going to be more than a show.
