Kenyan man narrates how spirit of two women forcefully undress and sexually abuse him

A 35-year-old Kenyan man from Kangemi has made a shocking revelation after opening up about his struggles with spirits who sexually abuse him. Eliud Njoroge, has not had sex for the past five years because of the strange occurrences that have also cost him a wife.
Sharing his predicament with The Nairobian, he claimed that spirits of two women pays him visit at night to force him to have oral sex, something that has tormented him for years.
The women allegedly strip him naked and suck his penis for 45 minutes. Once they are done, they vanish, leaving him weak, tired and very thirsty.
'The problem started around 2012. That particular night, I heard footsteps and a girl crying outside my house. It was so real. I went out to see what was happening. I saw two women who upon seeing me, vanished,' he said.
'Days later, my wife traveled upcountry and the two women appeared again. This time, they came to my bed, forcefully undressed me and started sucking my penis. I was in a lot of pain and didn’t comprehend what was going on. I remember waking up very tired and weak,' he added.
He also stated that whenever he sleeps naked, that is when they come to attack him.
'I realised that whenever I slept naked, that is when they attacked me. I am a tormented man. I’ve never had sex for five years because of them,' he said.
Njoroge is now seeking help from a city preacher with hope that he will exorcise the spirits that visit him at least three times in a week.
