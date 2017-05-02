Kenyan doctors remove coin stuck in boy's throat for two weeks (Photos)

A team of doctors at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa have successfully removed a coin that got stuck in the throat of a 3-year-old boy for two weeks. The boy identified as Samson Kaingu was said to have swallowed the coin while playing with his friends at school in Bamburi. He lived with the coin for two weeks due to lack of medical services in public hospitals after doctors went on strike.
Fortunately, on Friday, February 3, 2017, a pediatric gastroenterologist led a team of doctors in removing the coin that had caused the boy sleepless nights.
According to Aga Khan Hospital acting Medical Director, Twahir Ahmed, he said the coin was removed through endoscopy, a nonsurgical procedure used to examine a person's digestive tract using an endoscope, a flexible tube with a light and camera attached to it.
Nice
...merited happiness
