Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Kenyan actress, Eunice Wambui attacked & beaten by 3 men (Photos)

The 'Vitimbi' actress and Politician was said to have been rushed to the hospital after she was heavily pounced on by three men on Saturday, February 4. The men assaulted her while she was on her way to a political meeting with a women's group in Mukuru Kwa Njenga.


According to Kenyans. co.ke, it was reported that the men could have been sent by her political rivals.

Narrating her ordeal, she said: 'Three men attacked me as one of them kept watch. They punched my face and hit me with a wooden rod on my neck and back. 

I kept telling them, take the money i had but they did not steal anything from me. One of them even told me, We have no need for money.

They later told me that, Embakasi has it owners.' 

As a result of the attack, she was said to have suffered bruises on her face and breathing challenges. She has, however been discharged from the hospital.
Eunice Wambiu  is currently campaigning to get the Jubilee party ticket as she hopes to become the next Embakasi South MP
