Kenya to probe Facebook accounts of teachers before employment

In a statement released through the Director of Teacher Management, Mary Rotich, TSC stated that the law compels teachers not only to behave responsibly at school but also on social media, adding that they would start looking into the conduct of thier employees on all platforms before considering them for promotion.
'The Act gives us the power to monitor the conduct of teachers, as the TSC we are also thinking of starting to monitor what teachers exchange on social media. If you post irresponsible information on social media, such things do not show good conduct,' She added.According to Kenyans.co, the new practice will also see the commission research on the social media activities of potential employees who undertake interviews at the TSC.
