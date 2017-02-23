Kenya threatens legal action against American series '24 Legacy' for using Westgate attack clip

The Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB) has threatened to take legal action against the new American series '24 Legacy' for using a clip of the Westgate mall terror attack.
In a statement released today, the head of KFCB, Ezekiel Mutua condemned the broadcaster, FOX TV, for evoking the painful memories of the tragic terror attack.
'The Board regards the movie as a repulsive, insensitive and reckless piece of art that heartlessly evokes the painful memories of the tragic terror attack. It flies in the face of basic consideration of human dignity, in total disregard of the feelings of the victims and their families.
In the statement, he also demanded an immediate pull down of the clip.
'The Kenya Film Classification Board takes great exception to this unfortunate and unprofessional video by 24 Legacy and demands that the airing of the video be suspended forthwith.'
The Westgate Shopping Mall tragedy was an attack where Al-Shabaab militants killed at least 67 people with more that 175 wounded in a mass shooting, which took place in Nairobi.
No comments:
Post a Comment