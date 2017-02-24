 Kenya: driver kills 9 cows on a spot. (Photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 24 February 2017

Kenya: driver kills 9 cows on a spot. (Photos)

A bizarre accident was witnessed Thursday morning on the Ruiru-Kiambu road after an unidentified driver knocked down and killed nine cows. According to Kenyans.co.ke, the motorist, who sustained minor injuries is at large and police officers are presently hunting for him. More photos after the cut...


Bonita Bislam said...

I can imagine the rage of the herdsman nursing the loss of his cows.To a Fulani man, its better to lose his child than lose a cow...
The driver is even lucky to have escaped with minor injuries. Most times, accidents of this nature are very ghastly.

24 February 2017 at 06:53

