Kenya court sentences doctors' union leaders to one month in jail

A Kenyan court on Monday sentenced Doctors union officials to one month in jail after they failed to reach an agreement to call off their 10 weeks strike as directed. Judge Hellen Wasilwa at Kenya’s Labour court had handed down suspended sentences to the officials a month ago after they ignored an earlier court order to end the strike.
Appearing at the Milimani Law court earlier this morning, seven officials from the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), were handcuffed and sent to prison for contempt of court.
Thousands of doctors and nurses from Public hospitals are reported to have been on a nationwide strike since Monday, December 5, 2016. They rejected a government offer of a 40 percent rise saying it falls short of promises made in a 2013 agreement.
