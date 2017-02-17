Kenya arrest 48 Ethiopian illegal Immigrants (Photos)

The Kenyan police force have arrested 48 Ethiopian illegal immigrants in the country. The illegal immigrants and their Kenyan hosts were arrested early Thursday, February 16, 2017, in Mwihoko, over a claim they had been living in the country without a permit. According to Radio Maa, the immigrants who are currently detained at Ruiru Police Station, will all be charged to court tomorrow, February 17, 2017. See more photos after the cut...
Good for them
...merited happiness
