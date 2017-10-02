Kenny's Divas witten & produced by Adaslim, directed by Adim Williams

Starring , Pete Edochie, Juliet Ibrahim, Bryan Okwara, Oby Okafor, Ruby Dabbour, Nora Roberts.
Kenny's Divas is actually the first movie to ever feature legendary actor Pete Edochie and Juliet Ibrahim together, coupled with their record breaking kiss which is officially noted as Pete Edochie's first kiss ever since his 30yr movie career.
SYNOPSIS: KENNY’S DIVAS -‐ Prisoners of Pleasure...Intriguing Tales of Tangled Pasts.
BOSS KENNY (Pete Edochie), a jewelry and precious stones merchant sets up an all -‐‑ female Team known as The K -‐‑ SQUAD, for his local and international dealings.
Each of the ladies; KOSSY (Juliet Ibrahim), KOSARA (Adaslim) and KATE (Oby Somina Okafor) has a history of abused past except KENDRA (Ruby Dabbour) who is the daughter of his Colombian business partner.
KELVIN (Bryan Okwara) a homeless child who was raised in Boss Ken ny’s Kapitol Mansion, eventually serving as the Chief of Staff to the Boss, supervises the activities of the Team.
All business operations of the Team are running smoothly and profitably until a crack appears on the walls of Kapitol Mansion; Kelvin and Boss Kenny are caught up in a twisted romantic roller -‐‑ coaster with the Boss’ favorite of the Divas, Kossy, his mistress.
While the relationship between the Boss and his Chief of Staff remain on the rocks, the ladies scheme their various survival tact ics as much as they are overwhelmed by nostalgia while hankering for reconciliations with their abandoned pasts. Boss Kenny faces a dilemma: sustaining the empire that he has labored all his life to build, while not losing the loyalty of his Divas as he b attles for the only woman who is the stream of his emotional stability .
KENNY’S DIVAS An Adaslim Film
PETE EDOCHIE
JULIET IBRAHIM
BRYAN OKWARA
ADA SLIM
RUBY DABBOUR
OBY OKAFOR
COSSY ORJIAKOR
PATRICK DOYLE
NORA ROBERTS
Written & Produced by Adaslim Directed by Adim Williams Co -‐ Directed by Ifenna Eze, Malcolm Besnson, Alexis Robinson.
No comments:
Post a Comment