Thursday, 23 February 2017

Katy Perry mocks Donald Trump with her performance at the 2017 Brit Awards

The 2017 Brit Awards held in London last night and one of the high points of the event was Katy Perry's performance. She performed her hit new single, "Chained To The Rhythm," and went all out to mock U.S. President Donald Trump.

She had two giant skeletons dressed as Trump and UK Prime Minster Theresa May.


The two skeletons paraded around on stage holding hands in what clearly depicts their recent meeting at the White House.

5 comments:

glowy shoe said...

It wont change the fact that he is the president of the united states of America..

Glowyshoes's blog

23 February 2017 at 08:48
Vivian Reginalds said...

beht y?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 February 2017 at 08:58
Anonymous said...

Linda, the caption should have been "Katy Perry mocks Donald Trump and Theresa May with her performance at the 2017 Brit Awards, if not for your hating attitude for Pres Trump. You are a bitch Linda for unnecessarily hating on an innocent man who God has crowned. Get over over it whoe!

23 February 2017 at 09:12
Anonymous said...

Linda, the caption should have been "Katy Perry mocks Donald Trump and Theresa May with her performance at the 2017 Brit Awards, if not for your hating attitude for Pres Trump. You are a bitch Linda for unnecessarily hating on an innocent man who God has crowned. Get over over it whore!

23 February 2017 at 09:13
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Gbam!


...merited happiness

23 February 2017 at 09:19

