Katy Perry mocks Donald Trump with her performance at the 2017 Brit Awards

The 2017 Brit Awards held in London last night and one of the high points of the event was Katy Perry's performance. She performed her hit new single, "Chained To The Rhythm," and went all out to mock U.S. President Donald Trump.
She
had two giant skeletons dressed as Trump and UK Prime Minster Theresa
May.
The two skeletons paraded around on stage holding hands in what
clearly depicts their recent meeting at the White House.
5 comments:
It wont change the fact that he is the president of the united states of America..
Glowyshoes's blog
beht y?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Linda, the caption should have been "Katy Perry mocks Donald Trump and Theresa May with her performance at the 2017 Brit Awards, if not for your hating attitude for Pres Trump. You are a bitch Linda for unnecessarily hating on an innocent man who God has crowned. Get over over it whoe!
Linda, the caption should have been "Katy Perry mocks Donald Trump and Theresa May with her performance at the 2017 Brit Awards, if not for your hating attitude for Pres Trump. You are a bitch Linda for unnecessarily hating on an innocent man who God has crowned. Get over over it whore!
Gbam!
...merited happiness
Post a Comment