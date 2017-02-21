Kanye West begs Kim K to stop plastic surgery as he can't forget his late mum, Donda's tragic death at the hands of surgeons

The report comes after Kim snap chatted this week about her visit to her plastic surgeon to remove her stretch marks gotten from pregnancy and child labour.
Kim Kardashian, is still in pursuit of plastic perfection ! After the 36-year-old beauty was spotted leaving Epione Beverly Hills, her go-to aesthetic specialist, a source close to the beauty told RadarOnline.com exclusively that her rapper hubby, Kanye West, has begged her to stop before it is too late.
“Kim has undergone cool sculpting because she said that she needs to look super-hot for New Year’s,” the RadarOnline source said.
“Kim would totally get liposuction, but Kanye would lose it because he is very against that specific procedure for his wife especially after his mum's own went wrong in 2007”
