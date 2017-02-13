Kanye West and his blonde hair step out in LA

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
I'm lost here...merited happiness
Good for him.
My man but he is crazy though ...pls tell me if linda is the one still posting news or she is in a country overseas enjoying life because all this employees wont smile on me wont post ma comments and wont let *linda do something* for me
Handsome. Pfff.... Psychotic meds mks one add weight
Post a Comment
4 comments:
I'm lost here
...merited happiness
Good for him.
My man but he is crazy though ...pls tell me if linda is the one still posting news or she is in a country overseas enjoying life because all this employees wont smile on me wont post ma comments and wont let *linda do something* for me
Handsome. Pfff.... Psychotic meds mks one add weight
Post a Comment