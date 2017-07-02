Kanu, Celestine Clash At MTN Arsenal Partnership Launch

The two ex-Nigerian internationals were the centre of attention as they rooted for their former clubs in the match analysis of the Chelsea/Arsenal game. Celestine Babayaro came out tops with the Blues taking the day with a 3-1 win at the Stamford Bridge.
The outcome of the match did not deter the enthusiasm of football lovers who gathered to witness the announcement of the partnership in five cities across the country: Lagos, Ibadan, Portharcourt, Kano and Asaba.
Top football pundits such as Deji Omotoyinbo, Mike Miyaki, Charles Anazodo, Jide Alabi, Ken Ochonogor and Temisan Okomi were also at the event.
Some lucky guests at the event also won all-expense paid trips to go watch Arsenal play at the Emirates stadium.
Other dignitaries that graced the ocassion include MD of Beat FM, Chris Ubosi; hip-hop act, Vector tha Viper, former Super Eagles, Austin Okocha and Celestine Babayaro, and Chief Operating Officer of MTN, Muhammad Ziaullah Siddiqui, CEO, Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar Onyeama; MD, Metropolitan Motors, Olutoyin Okeowo; Directors of MTN Nigeria, Tunde Folawiyo and Gbenga Oyebode; Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Paschal Dozie and Lagos socialite, Prince Gabby Yadua.
Here are some snapshots from the event…
