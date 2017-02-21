Kaduna state government confirm renewed attacks in Southern Kaduna , orders Army Commander, Police Commisioner to relocate to affected areas

They were repulsed by Operation Yaki Surveillance Patrol Teams and Operation Harmony Patrol Teams. Further attacks were recorded today in Kaura local government. Fatalities were recorded and some houses were burnt in the attacks.
“I have been in touch with the security agencies and I have been studiously following the situation in Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas over the unfortunate attacks. I want to, first of all, extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and relations that lost their loved ones and properties in these unfortunate attacks.
My prayers and support equally goes to citizens that sustained injuries and are traumatised by what they witnessed. This is clearly a wicked, evil and devilish act being perpetrated by enemies of peace and humanity. I also wish to commend our gallant soldiers and police personnel, who are defending our communities.
The Kaduna State Government will continue to work assiduously with security agencies towards the protection of life and property” he said.He has ordered the Garrison Commander of the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army Brigadier-General Ismaila Isa and the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Agyole Abeh, to relocate to Southern part of the state
