Kaduna Security Council imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Jema’a and Kaura LGAs

A statement by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai's spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, says the curfew became necessary to protect life and property and avoid the further breakdown of law and order in the two Local Government Areas.
Recall that renewed attacks by armed bandits on residents of communities in Kaura and Jema’a local government areas occured on Sunday February 19th leaving many people dead.
The statement adds that all security agencies on a Special Operation in the two Local Government Areas have been directed to ensure strict compliance. Only essential workers and those on humanitarian services are allowed movement after due clearance by security agencies.
2 comments:
ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Post a Comment