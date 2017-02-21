 Kaduna Security Council imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Jema’a and Kaura LGAs | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Kaduna Security Council imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Jema’a and Kaura LGAs

The Kaduna State Security Council has imposed a 24 hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of Kaduna State with immediate effect.

A statement by the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai's spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, says the curfew became necessary to protect life and property and avoid the further breakdown of law and order in the two Local Government Areas.
Recall that renewed attacks by armed bandits on residents of communities in Kaura and Jema’a local government areas occured on Sunday February 19th leaving many people dead.

The statement adds that all security agencies on a Special Operation in the two Local Government Areas have been directed to ensure strict compliance. Only essential workers and those on humanitarian services are allowed movement after due clearance by security agencies.
