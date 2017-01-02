Kada River Casting Call

Talks have risen from different corners, groups and evenamong elites, and if caution is not adhered, could lead to the division of this country or another civil war. Today, we have seen the light in the tunnel, we believe that the right talk, actions and attitude can make a whole lot of difference in promoting religious, political and ethnic tolerance and this is what the movie Kada River stands to achieve.
The movie will be directed by the award winning Kaduna born director, Toka Mcbaror and sponsored by the Big Church Foundation, Dr. Olakunle Churchhill who already is doing so much in supporting thousands of people who have been affected by these crises. We use this medium to invite artistes to attend the cast call which will take place on the 3rd of February 2017 at NIPPON GRAND HOTEL, AHMADU BELLO WAY, OPPOSITE NEXT CASH AND CARRY, UTAKO, ABUJA. Time 8am.
Our appreciation goes to His Excellency, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Executive governor of Kaduna State who has assured the cast and crew of maximum security as the location is set to be in Kaduna. This is for our tomorrow, let’s make it happen.
