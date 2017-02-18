 'Just spoke to Audu, he is well' - MI Abaga | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Saturday, 18 February 2017

'Just spoke to Audu, he is well' - MI Abaga

MI Abaga has just confirmed on Twitter that he spoke with Audu Maikori and he's fine.

Earlier today, former Minister of Education and Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group, Oby Ezekwesili said she had spoken with the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai who agreed to release Audu today.

Audu is still being held in Abuja 24 hours after he was arrested in Lagos and transported to Abuja over comments he made about the Southern Kaduna killings.
Posted by at 2/18/2017 06:31:00 pm

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

El-rufai is now the president of Nigeria... Lol. Change has come.

18 February 2017 at 18:52
Anonymous said...

El-rufai is now the president of Nigeria... Lol. Change has come.

18 February 2017 at 18:52
Cypher said...

Audu's aim has been achieved. Make inciting statements and get arrested to become popular. If you follow up this case properly, you'll find out its all scripted. Very soon you'll see his posters, Audu for house of rep or senate. I bet I told u guys these. It's all for his political ambition

18 February 2017 at 19:08

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts