'Just spoke to Audu, he is well' - MI Abaga

Earlier today, former Minister of Education and Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls group, Oby Ezekwesili said she had spoken with the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai who agreed to release Audu today.
Audu is still being held in Abuja 24 hours after he was arrested in Lagos and transported to Abuja over comments he made about the Southern Kaduna killings.
3 comments:
El-rufai is now the president of Nigeria... Lol. Change has come.
El-rufai is now the president of Nigeria... Lol. Change has come.
Audu's aim has been achieved. Make inciting statements and get arrested to become popular. If you follow up this case properly, you'll find out its all scripted. Very soon you'll see his posters, Audu for house of rep or senate. I bet I told u guys these. It's all for his political ambition
Post a Comment