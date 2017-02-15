 Just a month after he became president #TrumpImpeachmentParty is trending and the tweets are hilarious | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Just a month after he became president #TrumpImpeachmentParty is trending and the tweets are hilarious

The internet really has no chill. For some very weird reasons, a funny hashtag, #TrumpImpeachmentParty is trending on Twitter with Americans taking all sorts of shots at President Trump. See more tweets after the cut...



Anonymous said...

15 February 2017 at 12:50
osondu arinze said...

lol

15 February 2017 at 12:55
Anonymous said...

This misandrist hoe...just shut the fuck up...u are the only fool still carrying trumps stories on ur blog...it simply means that you are a sore looser and reason y u can't get urself a man...move already, trump is POTUS now

15 February 2017 at 12:56
Sql 9ja said...

15 February 2017 at 12:58
Anonymous said...

15 February 2017 at 12:58
Anonymous said...

15 February 2017 at 12:59
Oghenetega said...

No Chill ...Hahahahahahaha
Americans wanna frustrate these Lunatic out of office. .

15 February 2017 at 13:06
Olivia Oteka said...

They can try all they want
It won't work
It takes that hand of God to b with someone the whole world is against
N clearly God is strongly behind trump
So weda dey do impeachment campaign or not nothing will happen
He will rule for the complete 8years n nothing will stop him
Na ppl wey no like beta thing go dey campaign
Bcos he wants to stop abortion n is against gays d ppl dey vex
U guys should embrace God
Trump is going nowhere
Satan lovers everywhere
It's Hillary dey want
Mtchew

15 February 2017 at 13:06
Anonymous said...

I advise that if Trump knows in all good conscience that he was in touch with Kremlin before the presidential election -thereby selling America outrightly out- he should kindly eat the humble pie by following the Richard Nixon style of resignation in the 1970s after his position became untenable after the controversial Watergate scandal. Michael Flynn has already called it quits after several accounts corroborated that he was in constant touch with Russian authorities. Trump may be the second president to resign after Nixon who was pardoned by his vice, Gerald Ford. Maybe Pence or whoever assumes power may grant him presidential pardon.

#Phonegate# #Trumpgate#

The Aficionado

15 February 2017 at 13:06
15 February 2017 at 13:06
Iphie Abraham said...

Lollll! Them hate this guy sha









Lib addict#just passing#

15 February 2017 at 13:21
OSINANL said...

mtchewwwwwwwwww

15 February 2017 at 13:21
chinelo okafor said...

Akiko osu...

15 February 2017 at 13:32
Blessing Pulife said...

#freetrump they should allow this man

15 February 2017 at 13:36
Abosede Ojuade said...

Lol

15 February 2017 at 13:39

