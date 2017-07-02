Journalist tells Trump: 'Vladmir Putin is a killer', Trump defends Putin: "There are a lot of killers. You think we are innocent?" (Video)

During an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, Trump revealed he respected the Russian president, to which O'Reilly said 'but he's a killer', Trump then replied;
"There are a lot of killers. You think our country's so innocent? I think our country does plenty of killing also, Joe, so you know. There's a lot of stupidity going on in the world right now, a lot of killing, a lot of stupidity," Trump said.Watch the video below...
7 comments:
His response are hilarious sometimes. Although in this case, he might not be far from the truth.
Your comment will be visible after approval
people don't seems to understand this man point of view! as far as am concern I so much respect his opinion and his firm stand on controversial issue. as a matter of fact he isn't hypocrite.
Senior reply!Shameless useless obamad journalist send to deceive papa trump u have failed like ur masters.SEE REPLY FROM MY PAPA EWWW PAPA TRUMP U ARE NOT ONLY WISE BUT WISER. is obama not a killer huh? Is killary not a killer huh? Useless cnn journalist. No one is innocent for ur information.whoTHE EARLIER U MORONS LEAVE PUTIN ALONE IS BETTER FOR UNA BECAUSE PUTIN REMAINS THE BEST RUSSIA PRESIDENT AND BETTER THAN OBAMA.
Animal go an cook another question again i TRUST MY PAPA TRUMP. Obama an co will be crying by now cause of this failed mission.
#sad indeed
Senior reply!Shameless useless obamad journalist send to deceive papa trump u have failed like ur masters.SEE REPLY FROM MY PAPA EWWW PAPA TRUMP U ARE NOT ONLY WISE BUT WISER. is obama not a killer huh? Is killary not a killer huh? Useless cnn journalist. No one is innocent for ur information.whoTHE EARLIER U MORONS LEAVE PUTIN ALONE IS BETTER FOR UNA BECAUSE PUTIN REMAINS THE BEST RUSSIA PRESIDENT AND BETTER THAN OBAMA.
Animal go an cook another question again i TRUST MY PAPA TRUMP. Obama an co will be crying by now cause of this failed mission.
#sad indeed
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
That's my president, Linda and haters can go drink kerosene for all I care
Ok
Post a Comment