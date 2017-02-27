Jose Mourinho reveals the day he'll retire from football

Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea last season before he took up a job at Manchester United and after winning the EFL cup was seen looking very emotional.
Man U. won Southampton 3-2 at Wembley courtesy of a Zlatan Ibrahimovic double and one from Jesse Lingard.
It's the first major honour the Special One has won at Old Trafford - and the fourth time he's won the League Cup as a manager.
Asked why he wasn't celebrating, Mourinho said:
"It's for them, it's for the fans. I take this because I've won it four times. I take this for me. It's the first one plus the Charity Shield. For the development of the team, there's nothing better than doing it with the feeling of trophies.He claimed that he was right to be emotional – and said that the day football stops making him feel emotional will be the day he retires. Mourinho said:
“I had my last one [trophy] here for Chelsea and it was as emotional. Winning is always special. The day I don’t get emotional when I win, that’s the time to go home.”
