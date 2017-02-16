Exclusive: JohnPaul Nwadike and wife welcome twin boys (Photos/Video)

Actor Johnpaul Nwadike who is currently in the US with his wife, welcomed a set of twin boys on Monday. The actor who has been married for 4 years to his childhood sweetheart welcomed his twin boys on Feb 13th, 2017 in St. Louis Missouri. This will be the couple's first children. His U.S. Publicist Deborah Hendrickson made this known to LIB. Congratulations to the couple! More photos after the cut...
Watch the video of him cutting his kids' umbilical cords
Edo Corper who bragged about getting oral sex from underage female student, talks about giving alcohol (palm wine) to underage male students. He has since deleted his account. #oluwamayowaofficial
No comments:
Post a Comment