Johnny Depp's former managers spill the beans on his 'unsustainable' ultra expensive lifestyle

Johnny Depp filed a lawsuit seeking compensation of at least $25 million from The Management Group after he alleged they mishandled his finances. In a countersuit, his former managers didn't hold back, claiming he has no-one but himself to blame for his financial troubles.
In documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Joel and Robert Mandel claim they repeatedly warned Depp that he was overspending, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
'Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,' attorney Michael Kump wrote in the cross-complaint. 'Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.'
The management company is seeking $4.2 million it claims he still owes the company. Variety reported on January 13th that Depp accused his former managers of 'gross misconduct' that led to him losing 'tens of millions of dollars'. He alleged the company had failed to file or pay his federal taxes on time costing him millions in fees and fines and lent $10 million of his money to a third party without his knowledge. It is the latest troubling episode for the Pirates Of The Caribbean star who had to fork out $7million in divorce settlement to ex-wife Amber Heard.
