THE VICTORIOUS ARMY MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL Presents JESUS WOMEN OF INFLUENCE CONFERENCE 2017 THEME: MY PURPOSE MY WILL MY POWER
We would be having guest ministers; Pastor Paula White-Cain, Rev. Sharon Nesbitt and Pastor Susie Owens Also awesome guest artists: Sinach, Tope Alabi and my adorable daughter would be ministering in songs.
HOSTS: Apostle Joseph and Pastor Mrs. Blessings Agboli
DATE: Thursday 2nd to Saturday 4th 2017
TIME: 5pm daily.
VENUE: THE VICTORIOUS ARMY MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL, Plot 22, Acme Road, Ogba- Ikeja, Lagos.
Follow MAMA BLESSINGS JOSEPH-AGBOLI on Facebook for more details.
No comments:
Post a Comment