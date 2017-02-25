 Jesus Women of Influence Conference 2017 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 25 February 2017

Jesus Women of Influence Conference 2017

What is your purpose in life? We are sure you wonder also…. Nothing is as motivating as a purpose-driven life; likewise, nothing is as frustrating as an undefined life! Why not take out just 3days to discover your mission here on earth!



THE VICTORIOUS ARMY MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL Presents JESUS WOMEN OF INFLUENCE CONFERENCE 2017 THEME: MY PURPOSE MY WILL MY POWER

We would be having guest ministers; Pastor Paula White-Cain, Rev. Sharon Nesbitt and Pastor Susie Owens Also awesome guest artists: Sinach, Tope Alabi and my adorable daughter would be ministering in songs.

HOSTS: Apostle Joseph and Pastor Mrs. Blessings Agboli
DATE: Thursday 2nd to Saturday 4th 2017
TIME: 5pm daily.
VENUE: THE VICTORIOUS ARMY MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL, Plot 22, Acme Road, Ogba- Ikeja, Lagos.

Follow MAMA BLESSINGS JOSEPH-AGBOLI on Facebook for more details.
