Jesuit Memorial College, Port Harcourt...

The college represents a Hope that is Reborn following the tragic loss of lives in the Sosoliso plane crash on 10th December 2005. Among the passengers on the Sosoliso Flight 1145 were sixty-one students from the Loyola Jesuit College (LJC) in Abuja who were returning home from boarding school. Sixty of them died tragically that day! The parents of these children unanimously agreed that their children be remembered by a strong commitment to quality education. To the parents, “If our children are to be fittingly remembered, it cannot be in a memorial of marble or granite. It must be a living memorial of other children whose lives became transformed by the values they received in the memorial school.”
Jesuit Memorial College (JMC) is a Catholic and Jesuit school. Our goal is to inspire young men and women to reflect, to question, to learn, to pray, to love, to serve, to lead. Since 2013, we have based our challenging curriculum and pursuit of human and academic excellence on the foundation of the Catholic faith and principles. We seek to be one community created from a broad spectrum of ethnic, racial, geographical, and socio-economic backgrounds. We have a great respect for the traditions of other religious communities and encourage our students todevelop a personal relationship with God. The motive is simple: to teach our students to audaciously practise their Catholic Chris an faith, while also, respecting other faiths. We aim to foster tolerance for diverse religious beliefs and views.
We strive to provide the best education possible and train leaders who will be influential in the future. By doing so, we try to include qualified students of limited financial resources by providing substantial financial assistance. Our facility and staff dedicate themselves to a caring and dynamic interaction with students both inside and outside the classroom, a characteristic of Jesuit education on for over 450 years.
Today, JMC has over 371 boys and girls from Basic Seven to Senior Secondary School 1 (SSS1). It is a full boarding school, with teaching and supervision from members of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) in collaboration with the Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus (SHCJ) and dedicated lay teachers and staff from different religious and cultural backgrounds.
We invite and implore all stakeholders to join us in this mission aimed at a better future not only for our students as individuals but also for the future of
Nigeria, the future of Africa and the future of our world. Indeed, our partnership in the formation of the whole person for a better world, sharing goals, resources and responsibilities ought to be more evident in our deeds than in our words.
You want the best education for your ward, we are assuring you that in Jesuit Memorial College your ward would get the very best in terms of education and even in morality.
You are welcome to Jesuit Memorial College, Port Harcourt.
Kindly visit www.jesuitmemorial.orgor https://schoolcube.net/jmc/JMC_Advert.pdffor more information.
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION BEGINS AT 10.00A.M. IN ALL THE EXAM CENTRES IN NIGERIA ON FEBRUARY 11, 2017
THE RESULTS OF THE ENTRANCE EXAM (PASS OR FAIL) WILL BE PUBLISHED ONLINE ON THE JMC WEBSITE ON MARCH 13, 2017 (NO TEST SCORES RELEASED)
THE INTERVIEW OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL HOLD ON MARCH 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 & 30, 2017
Click here (https://schoolcube.net/jmc/pin) to apply for the 2017/2018 academic sessions.
