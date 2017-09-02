Jason Derulo blasts American Airlines, says they are racists for calling 15 policemen on him

The singer and his crew of 8 on Wednesday afternoon, arrived at the airport for a flight to Los Angeles, they tried to check in almost 20 bags, but were told their bags were too much so couldn't be loaded onto the same flight they were traveling on. One of Jason's crew member decided to stay behind and to check in the bags on a later flight
Shortly after the plane left the gate for the runway, the guy who was to check in the bags phoned called Derulo to tell him that AA wanted to charge him $6k for the excess luggage. Jason became furious and demanded that the plane go back to the gate so he could get off.
According to Jason, the pilot went nuts on him, and the cops were waiting as he got off. And,
and almost always flies American, but the AA staffer was rude and said he couldn't check his bags.
In a selfie video posted by TMZ , Derulo claims he was cussed out by the plane's pilot, as he said if he wasn't Jason Derulo and instead just a random black guy, he'd be in jail. and that despite his status as a Concierge Key holder, the airline had 15 cops waiting as to interrogate him, as he got off .
He later posted a photo of an AA employee and wrote:
'I spent millions on your airline throughout the past ten years between myself and my entire staff but have still experienced racial discrimination today at Miami airport!!!' 'Called 15 police officers on me as if I'm a criminal! It's not ok that when you find out who I am the gears change! F*** that!! I want answers.'
In a recent update by TMZ, the airline says it's most elite customers receive 3 free checked bags. However, Jason's friend tried to check 19 bags.
7 of Jason's friends got on the scheduled flight and left one behind with all the luggage for a later flight and American would not credit 19 bags to one person.
