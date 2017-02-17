Jameson Connects Nigeria presents Jesse Jagz, Falana and Ajebutter

The music stage curated by Ade Bantu and Abby Ogunsaya (the duo behind Afropolitan Vibes) will see artists such as Falana, Jesse Jagz and Ajebutter take the stage for special one-off performances.
For a day only, Jameson will deliver an immersive brand experience for you to enjoy. Be there for the stunning sneaker wall installation by Afrocentric designer Tunde Owolabi (Ethnik) with asneaker shine section, food from premium vendors, airy hangout spots, interactive gaming spaces and the arts and craft zone.
Jameson Connects Nigeria will take place on Saturday, 25th February at the Costain Park & Gardens, Surulere from 1pm till 9pm.
To attend, all you need to do is register at the Jameson website. Limited tickets are available so register now.
www.jamesonwhiskey.com/ng/plans/jameson-connects-ng
Performing artists will also be giving out free tickets on social media so be on the look out.
