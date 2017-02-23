 Jackie Evancho performed at Donald Trump's inauguration, now she's disappointed at his transgender policy | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 23 February 2017

Jackie Evancho performed at Donald Trump's inauguration, now she's disappointed at his transgender policy

Remember Jackie Evancho? The 16-year old singer who sang the national anthem Donald Trump's inauguration (Read here). She's now speaking against President Donald Trump's politics especially after Trump withdrew the Obama-era guidance on transgender bathroom use in public schools.
Jackie's older sister came out as transgender in 2015. "She told me she was transgender, and I was actually very happy for her because she finally found herself, and she can be who she wants to be," Jackie Evancho told People Magazine at the time.

A very disappointed Jackiejust tweeted, 'I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide'. 
