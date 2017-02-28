I've always wanted to play for 'big club' Chelsea- Victor Moses gushes

Super Eagles of Nigeria star, Victor Moses has gushed over his delight at being a first team regular this season under Antonio Conte after being used as an irregular under Jose Mourinho last season.
Moses has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season as wing-back, chipping in with four goals, and has started every premier league match for the club since the 1st of October, after enduring loan spells with Stoke, Liverpool and West Ham the last couple of years.
He now hopes for more of the same now that he's playing regularly at his dream club.
“I’ve always wanted to play for this big club, it’s one of the best clubs in the world at the moment and I’m enjoying every single minute,” he told Chelsea’s official website.
“I just want to keep on working hard and helping my team-mates out.”
“We’re not looking at the table at the moment, we still have 12 matches to play and we just need to take each game as it comes,” added Moses.
“We just want to stay grounded and win as many games as we can between now and the end of the season.
“We’re going to stay focused and keep working hard together as a team, as everyone can see we’re doing.”
No comments:
Post a Comment