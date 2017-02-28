'It's the most disrespctful record I've ever heard' - Nicki Minaj's ex, Safaree speaks on Remy Ma diss (video)

Safaree Samuels, Nicki Minaj's ex has reacted to the diss song against his former boo by Remy Ma.
In his reaction, Safaree says Remy's lyrics are some of the most disrespectful he's ever heard and he goes on to say he'll try as much as possible to stay away from the beef and the drama that comes with it. Watch the video below...
6 comments:
Na dem sabi
...merited happiness
y wont u support nicki... he still gat sometin for her
LIAR
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Smart talk
Ok seen
They knw their problem
