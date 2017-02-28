 'It's the most disrespctful record I've ever heard' - Nicki Minaj's ex, Safaree speaks on Remy Ma diss (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

'It's the most disrespctful record I've ever heard' - Nicki Minaj's ex, Safaree speaks on Remy Ma diss (video)

Safaree Samuels, Nicki Minaj's ex has reacted to the diss song against his former boo by Remy Ma.

In his reaction, Safaree says Remy's lyrics are some of the most disrespectful he's ever heard and he goes on to say he'll try as much as possible to stay away from the beef and the drama that comes with it. Watch the video below...
6 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na dem sabi


...merited happiness

28 February 2017 at 21:15
VEEKEE FRESH said...

y wont u support nicki... he still gat sometin for her

28 February 2017 at 21:16
Vivian Reginalds said...

LIAR
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

28 February 2017 at 21:21
Firstlady said...

Smart talk

28 February 2017 at 21:38
Victor Kachi said...

Ok seen



Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com

28 February 2017 at 21:40
David Uzor said...

They knw their problem

28 February 2017 at 22:12

