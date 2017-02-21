 'It's great Anthony Joshua hasn't abused me like Tyson Fury'- Wladimir Klitschko says ahead of mega fight | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

'It's great Anthony Joshua hasn't abused me like Tyson Fury'- Wladimir Klitschko says ahead of mega fight

Ahead of the mega boxing fight on April 29 between boxing veteran Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua, who has never lost a fight in his short career, Klitschko has admitted that Joshua is the best British boxer he's faced in his career. He says he appreciates the fact the British boxer of Nigerian heritage has no interest in throwing abuses at him ahead of the fight.
The fight has attracted a post-war record crowd of 90,000 at Wembley to watch them battle for the IBF and WBA titles, and Klitschko feels he is respected by Joshua even though abuses were hurled towards him by David Haye, Tyson Fury and Dereck Chisora in the past.

The Ukrainian said:
“It’s great for boxing that this event is going to be promoted the way it is, without any abuse — verbal, physical or any other shape of it. A lack of abuse is  something I haven’t experienced often.
“Not all of my previous opponents were bad but the majority were in  certain ways provocative.” 
“I’ve heard the  suggestion many times that David Haye and Tyson Fury got under my skin. 
“I just recently heard  it’s all about a mental game but I’m not playing games. I’m serious with what I’m doing. 
“There are no mental games from me. Maybe it is something you can use in a way, but it is not going to work on my skin, it is too thick. 
“That is why I don’t play games and  am straight forward. 
“People trying to get under my skin are  concentrating on the wrong things and are getting themselves twisted — just look at what has happened to Fury.”
Posted by at 2/21/2017 05:53:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts