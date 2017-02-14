"The report about the so-called denial of the visit is the handiwork of mischief- makers. I felt we should not dignify that with a response. Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were in London. The reason they travelled to the United Kingdom was to see President Buhari. And they visited him last Thursday and held discussions with him at the Abuja House in London. After the visit, the President, as a mark of respect, saw off his guests to the door. Pictures were taken during and after the visit and released to the media by the Presidency. These pictures were international headlines. How can anybody in his or her right senses be saying there was no such visit? It's simply crazy! I can't just get it." the statement read
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 14 February 2017
'It’s crazy to say I didn’t visit President Buhari in the UK' - Bola Tinubu says
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/14/2017 10:16:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment