Goldie passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2013, exactly 4 years ago at the age of 32.
The days leading up to her death, Goldie was full of life and had just returned from attending the 55th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles when she suddenly slumped and died without warning.
She only complained of a slight headache and was immediately rushed to the hospital and a few hours later, at 10pm to be precise, she was pronounced dead at Reddington Hospital, Victoria Island.
Today, LIB joins millions of her fans around the world to remember and mourn the soul of the late and talented singer.
