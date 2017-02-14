 It's been 4 years since we lost Goldie!!!! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

It's been 4 years since we lost Goldie!!!!

Friends, family and colleagues of late Susan Oluwabimpe Filani aka Goldie will always remember every 14th of February as the day we lost the talented singer. 

Goldie passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2013, exactly 4 years ago at the age of  32.

The days leading up to her death, Goldie was full of life and had just returned from attending the 55th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles when she suddenly slumped and died without warning.

She only complained of a slight headache and was immediately rushed to the hospital and a few hours later, at 10pm to be precise, she was pronounced dead at Reddington Hospital, Victoria Island.
Today,  LIB joins millions of her fans around the world to remember and mourn the soul of the late and talented singer. 
