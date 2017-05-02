it will be 3 years Chibok girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram members!

Former Minister of Education and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Group, Oby Ezekwesili, reminds Nigerians that on April 14th this year, it will be three years since Boko Haram members abducted over 200 girls from their school in Chibok community, Borno state. In her series of tweets, Ezekwesili says it is time to tell Nigerian leaders that Enough is Enough. According to her, the caterpillar, locust, cankerworms, parasites of the land are its leaders. More tweets after the cut..
