"It was a marketing strategy" AKA reveals his breakup with Bonang was a ruse

South African rapper, AKA has revealed that his breakup with Media
personality, Bonang Matheba was just a marketing strategy for his new
music. In an interview with South African magazine, The Plug, the rapper
revealed that he never broke up with Bonang, saying that it was just a
way to get people to talk about him before he dropped his new music.
"Originally
I had wanted to drop the song on Valentine’s Day. I thought that this
would be way too obvious. So I was watching the Grammy’s I think, around
Wednesday
/Thursday
last week and obviously saw the whole Adele acceptance speech where she
mentioned that Lemonade was a huge moment for the culture or whatever. I
got the idea that instead of Valentine’s Day, I should do something
kind of anti-Valentine’s Day due to the content of the song. I then came
up with the idea and developed it from there." he said
He
revealed that initially, Bonang was scared of the plan because of the
effect it would have on her brand but he convinced her to go along with it.
He said;
"Yes, she has a big contract with Revlon
for instance. Her whole campaign is about “LOVE” so it was a calculated
risk. Like I said, I asked her to trust that it would work out and it
did. I was never worried on my side because I don’t really care what
people think or what they say, because they’ve said everything there is
to say already. She loved it. She’s a visionary, just like me. I told
her to trust me, and she did."
