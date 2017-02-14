"It is the work of the devil" - Man who killed girlfriend and had sex with the corpse in Cross River State

Briefing newsman at the headquarters in Calabar, the acting Commissioner of Police in Cross River, Mr Hafiz Inuwa said the deceased was a mother of two named Nnenna Samuel.
He said the incident happened on January 27, 2017 at Adijinkpor village in Ikom Local Government Area of the state.
"The incident happened on January 27, 2017, following a report at Ikom Divisional Police headquarters from one Cletus Etta of Adijinkpor village that his tenant had killed someone. Upon receiving this information, my men swung into action and arrested the suspect. The suspect confessed to have killed the woman before having carnal knowledge of her. Investigation is ongoing after which the suspect will be charged to court for murder," Mr. Inuwa said.In an interview with journalists, Mr. Ushie said the deceased never gave him the opportunity to have sex with her while alive. So he invited her to his house, killed her with a knife and had sex with the corpse.
"It is the work of the devil. I do not know why the devil used me. I am the one that killed her. I killed her with a knife. She was my girlfriend and I knew her for just two months before this incident happened. I had to sleep with her corpse after killing her. It was strange sleeping with a corpse. I never had sex with her when she was alive because she never gave me that opportunity. I was always giving her money but she didn’t allow us to have sex with her," Mr. Ushie confessed.
